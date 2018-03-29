Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Shares Sold by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cedar Hill Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ GT) opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,428.00, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Shares Sold by Cedar Hill Associates LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cedar-hill-associates-llc-has-7-78-million-position-in-goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt-updated.html.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.