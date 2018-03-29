Cedar Hill Associates LLC Invests $12.65 Million in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) Stock

Cedar Hill Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,000. Consumer Discretionary SPDR comprises approximately 2.2% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cedar Hill Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Consumer Discretionary SPDR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLY. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.50. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $109.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3098 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

