Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (REM) is Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cedar Hill Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (BMV:REM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf comprises about 2.5% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cedar Hill Associates LLC owned about 1.23% of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REM. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (BMV REM) opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf has a 1-year low of $737.00 and a 1-year high of $905.50.

