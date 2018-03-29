Cedar Hill Associates LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bunge by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bunge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE BG) opened at $73.06 on Thursday. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10,216.21, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.74%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

