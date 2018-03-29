Celadon Group (CGI) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.27

Headlines about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.6382140987908 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,158. Celadon Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.54, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.87.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

