Celgene (CELG) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celgene earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3987204609383 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.21. 7,576,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,488. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $64,544.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs lowered their price objective on shares of Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

