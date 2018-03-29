Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 4,290.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,408,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,071,000 after buying an additional 8,217,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Celgene by 1,489.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after buying an additional 1,787,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,818,000 after buying an additional 1,546,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 785.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 1,038,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,404,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,239,000 after buying an additional 798,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Alles purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64,544.19, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $128.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

