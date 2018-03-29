Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ CLRB) remained flat at $$1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 87,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,886. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.75. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLRB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cellectar-biosciences-clrb-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-11-eps-2-updated.html.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, formerly Novelos Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. Its research and development program is based on its PDC cancer targeting delivery platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.