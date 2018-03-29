Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ CLRB) remained flat at $$1.14 on Thursday. 75,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,767. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.75.

CLRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, formerly Novelos Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. Its research and development program is based on its PDC cancer targeting delivery platform.

