Celsius (CELH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.33% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “CELH announced that it has begun shipping into an initial 550 CVS Health Corp (CVS – NR) locations. It has also begun shipping into Food Lion’s roughly 1,000 stores and Hannaford’s roughly 180 stores. Both of these grocery chains are owned by global food retailer Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS – NR). We believe there is significant runway with these relationships, including the potential for a national rollout with CVS, and possible expansion through other Ahold Delhaize banners such as Stop & Shop, Giant Landover, Giant Martins, and Peapod.””

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. ValuEngine cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Celsius (CELH) traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,844. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of -0.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Celsius (CELH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/celsius-celh-rating-reiterated-by-maxim-group.html.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.