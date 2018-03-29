Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Centaur Media (LON:CAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Centaur Media in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.78).

CAU stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.68) on Wednesday. Centaur Media has a 52 week low of GBX 35.50 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.67.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($69,079.86). Insiders acquired a total of 100,590 shares of company stock worth $5,030,090 over the last ninety days.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of business information, events and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services and Professional. The Marketing segment includes all of the Company’s brands that serve the Marketing and Creative professions, including Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing.

