Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) versus Time Warner (TWX) Critical Analysis

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ: CETV) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central European Media Enterprises and Time Warner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Time Warner 0 13 8 0 2.38

Time Warner has a consensus price target of $104.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Time Warner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Time Warner is more favorable than Central European Media Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Time Warner has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and Time Warner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises $574.21 million 1.04 $49.76 million $0.02 205.10 Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.35 $5.25 billion $6.62 14.23

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than Central European Media Enterprises. Time Warner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central European Media Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and Time Warner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises 7.87% -86.29% 3.34% Time Warner 16.78% 18.96% 7.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Time Warner shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Time Warner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Central European Media Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Time Warner pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Time Warner beats Central European Media Enterprises on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME Ltd.) is a media and entertainment company operating in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company’s assets are held through a series of Dutch and Curacao holding companies. The Company manages its business on a geographical basis, with six segments: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia. The Bulgaria segment operated one general entertainment channel, BTV, and five other channels, including BTV CINEMA, BTV COMEDY, RING.BG, BTV ACTION and BTV LADY, as of December 31, 2016. The Croatia segment operated one general entertainment channel, NOVA TV (Croatia), as of December 31, 2016. The Czech Republic segment operated one general entertainment channel, TV NOVA (Czech Republic), as of December 31, 2016. The Romania segment operated one general entertainment channel, PRO TV, as of December 31, 2016. The Slovak Republic segment operated one general entertainment channel, TV MARKIZA, as of December 31, 2016.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc. is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution. It also holds interests in companies that operate broadcast networks. The Company holds interest in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME), which is a broadcasting company that operates television networks in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia and The CW broadcast network (The CW), which includes a lineup of advertising-supported original programming, such as The 100, Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Frequency, iZombie, Jane the Virgin and No Tomorrow.

