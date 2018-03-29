CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $16.10 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 111.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 350.0% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Co. (INTC) opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $244,976.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. UBS raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vetr raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.37 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $98,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $955,172.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

