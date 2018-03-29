Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stake Boosted by Axa

AXA increased its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. AXA owned about 0.30% of Century Bancorp worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.54 per share, with a total value of $231,779.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,760,429.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $134,596.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 603,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,496,219. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,685 shares of company stock worth $1,478,398. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CNBKA) opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $428.66, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

