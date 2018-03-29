Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.05

News coverage about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.0829766265994 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,834. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.95, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.05” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ceragon-networks-crnt-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-05.html.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.