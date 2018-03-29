ChainLink (LINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.93 Million

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, ChainLink has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainLink has a market cap of $101.86 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004024 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, EtherDelta and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00745586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029641 BTC.

ChainLink Token Profile

ChainLink launched on September 16th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official website is smartcontract.com. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ChainLink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, ChainLink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay ChainLink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

ChainLink Token Trading

ChainLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta, COSS, IDEX, Mercatox and Token Store. It is not presently possible to buy ChainLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainLink must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

