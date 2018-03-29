Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) CEO Ronnie Morris Purchases 4,535 Shares of Stock

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) CEO Ronnie Morris acquired 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $16,280.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,272.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronnie Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Ronnie Morris acquired 260 shares of Champions Oncology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $907.40.

Shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 2,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,545. The firm has a market cap of $40.04, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of -0.93. Champions Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 854.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Champions Oncology stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.52% of Champions Oncology worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company has two business segments: Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) and Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS). The POS segment provides physicians and patients information to help guide the development of personalized treatment plans.

