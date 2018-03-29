Chaparral Energy (CHPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

CHPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Chaparral Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Chaparral Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CHPE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 322,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,338. Chaparral Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company also operates CO2 enhanced oil recovery projects.

