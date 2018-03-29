Critical Contrast: Charter Communications (CHTR) & The Competition

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Charter Communications to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Charter Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 1 6 14 0 2.62 Charter Communications Competitors 693 2751 4664 139 2.52

Charter Communications currently has a consensus target price of $407.44, indicating a potential upside of 33.04%. As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Charter Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Charter Communications has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Communications’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 23.80% 1.11% 0.35% Charter Communications Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charter Communications and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $41.58 billion $9.90 billion 8.55 Charter Communications Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 48.54

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Charter Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charter Communications beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services. Its infrastructure consists of a hybrid of fiber and coaxial cable plant with approximately 12.8 million estimated passings, with over 98% at approximately 550 megahertz (MHz) or greater, over 99% of plant miles two-way active and approximately 100% of plant all-digital. It sells its video, Internet and voice services primarily on a subscription basis, often in a bundle of two or more services. It offers Charter Spectrum brand in its all-digital markets. Digital video enables its customers to access advanced video services, such as high definition (HD) television, video on demand programming, an interactive program guide and digital video recorder (DVR) service.

