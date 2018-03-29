ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.59 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges including Lbank, ZB.COM, BigONE and EXX. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.59 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00609650 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006316 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000594 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004147 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003140 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001478 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002445 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin can be mined, staked and earned on a web based Chat application where users can chat about trading and see live prices. Users receive coins for every message. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, BigONE, ZB.COM, Huobi and Lbank. It is not presently possible to buy ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

