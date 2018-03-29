Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chatham Lodging Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8678475133289 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,050. The company has a market capitalization of $868.27, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.16. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.82%.

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 2,215 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,645.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Gerald Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,328 shares in the company, valued at $482,328.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,715 shares of company stock worth $270,485. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

