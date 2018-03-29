Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) recently:

3/29/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

3/22/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

3/16/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

2/22/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

2/21/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) remained flat at $$23.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 170,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,587. Chefs' Warehouse Inc has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.15, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Chefs' Warehouse Inc alerts:

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Chefs' Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chefs' Warehouse Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $227,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chefs' Warehouse by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Chefs' Warehouse by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.