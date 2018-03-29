Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Cut to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) opened at $2.99 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $2,836.84, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

