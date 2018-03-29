Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.28 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,250,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,202,652. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $2,682.27, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

