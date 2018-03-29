Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341,291.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 861.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/chesley-taft-associates-llc-sells-1052-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.