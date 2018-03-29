Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) Director Gary Souverein Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.52 per share, with a total value of C$19,596.00.

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE CHW) traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. Chesswood Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$9.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.60.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of C$24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.00 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited is engaged in financial services businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment Financing-U.S. and Equipment Financing-Canada. The Equipment Financing-U.S. segment is involved in small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small businesses. The Equipment Financing-Canada segment provides commercial equipment financing to small businesses in Canada.

