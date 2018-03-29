Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.2% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 130,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,917. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $219,029.63, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s payout ratio is 92.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

