China Automotive Systems (CAAS) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) is one of 97 public companies in the “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare China Automotive Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 5.05% 7.93% 3.83% China Automotive Systems Competitors -1.46% 13.90% 3.25%

Risk & Volatility

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems’ competitors have a beta of 2.80, suggesting that their average share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $462.05 million $22.51 million 5.86 China Automotive Systems Competitors $27.55 billion $1.28 billion 14.57

China Automotive Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. China Automotive Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Automotive Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Automotive Systems Competitors 845 3149 3778 208 2.42

China Automotive Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.91%. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies have a potential upside of 14.20%. Given China Automotive Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

China Automotive Systems competitors beat China Automotive Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., (China Automotive) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Great Genesis Holdings Limited (Genesis), owns interests in over eight Sino-joint ventures and over five subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which manufacture power steering systems and/or related products for various segments of the automobile industry. Genesis also owns interests in a Brazil-based trading company, which engages mainly in the import and sales of automotive parts in Brazil. Henglong USA Corporation (HLUSA), which is a subsidiary of the Company, engages in marketing of automotive parts in North America, and provides after sales service and research and development support. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, China and other foreign countries. One of its subsidiaries, Shenyang Jinbei Henglong Automotive Steering System Co., Ltd., focuses on power steering parts for light duty vehicles.

