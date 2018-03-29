China Mobile (CHL) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Group

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Nomura downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,372. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 18.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 61.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

