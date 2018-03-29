China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,794. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $49,649.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/china-shenhua-energy-csuay-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.