Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Downgraded by Vetr to Sell

Vetr downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have $319.64 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.71.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.51. The company had a trading volume of 514,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,412. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $499.00. The company has a market cap of $9,157.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Ali Namvar bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $317.70 per share, with a total value of $953,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Cappuccio bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $222,814.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

