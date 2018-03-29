CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, CHIPS has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. CHIPS has a market cap of $5.96 million and $1,120.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHIPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,531.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $759.12 or 0.10162200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00150301 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.01952100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016000 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002372 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008044 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,931,085 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

