Chris A. MacDonald Sells 3,744 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Chris A. MacDonald sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,845 ($25.49), for a total value of £69,076.80 ($95,436.31).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON BRK) opened at GBX 1,825 ($25.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.53 and a P/E ratio of -18,250.00. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,810 ($25.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($35.67).

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 47.70 ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.50 ($0.66) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The company had revenue of GBX 4,879 million during the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,305 ($31.85) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.70) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.78) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,220.67 ($30.68).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers a range of investment management services and related professional advice to private high net worth individuals, charities and trusts. The Company also provides financial planning, as well as offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated open-ended investment companies (OEICs), providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors and managing property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients.

