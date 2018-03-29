Christopher Arthur Gurry Sells 4,876 Shares of CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) Stock

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) insider Christopher Arthur Gurry sold 4,876 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.98), for a total value of £24,623.80 ($34,020.17).

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) opened at GBX 520 ($7.18) on Thursday. CML Microsystems Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 415 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 554 ($7.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems Plc designs, manufactures and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries. The Company offers semiconductor products for professional applications within the storage, wireless and wireline communications market areas. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Singapore and Taiwan.

