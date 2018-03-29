Ambarella Inc (AMBA) VP Sells $53,706.84 in Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $53,706.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ AMBA) traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 355,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,307. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,644.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Ambarella had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS upgraded Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ambarella by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

