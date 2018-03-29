Christopher Haqq Sells 18,327 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Christopher Haqq sold 18,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $729,231.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,290,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,188,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

