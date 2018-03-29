Chronobank (TIME) Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Chronobank token can now be bought for $10.37 or 0.00145394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin and Liqui. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $296,880.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00735092 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013936 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00144356 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Lykke Exchange, Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

