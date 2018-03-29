Chronobank Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $292,013.00 (CRYPTO:TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Chronobank token can now be purchased for about $9.97 or 0.00146885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Chronobank has a market cap of $7.08 million and $292,013.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00742762 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014631 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00145648 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank launched on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, YoBit and Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chronobank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.