Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “SOAPS/COSMETICS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Church & Dwight to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

This table compares Church & Dwight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Church & Dwight 19.69% 24.95% 9.40% Church & Dwight Competitors 0.18% 21.74% -3.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Church & Dwight and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Church & Dwight $3.78 billion $743.40 million 17.22 Church & Dwight Competitors $15.45 billion $2.24 billion 26.85

Church & Dwight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Church & Dwight. Church & Dwight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Church & Dwight 4 6 5 0 2.07 Church & Dwight Competitors 307 1150 1141 29 2.34

Church & Dwight currently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.76%. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies have a potential downside of 3.17%. Given Church & Dwight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Church & Dwight pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 55.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Church & Dwight has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Church & Dwight’s peers have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Church & Dwight peers beat Church & Dwight on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand. The company also provides specialty products, including animal productivity products, such as MEGALAC rumen bypass fat, a supplement, which enables cows to maintain energy levels during the period of high milk production; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN, which are designed to help reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as provides needed protein; and CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast based prebiotic. In addition, it offers sodium bicarbonate for use in industrial markets; and cleaning and deodorizing products for use in office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.