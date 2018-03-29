Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cineworld (CINE)

Cineworld (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($10.02) price target on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.40) price target on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Cineworld from GBX 800 ($11.05) to GBX 700 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 758.64 ($10.48).

Cineworld (CINE) opened at GBX 227.40 ($3.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,380.00 and a PE ratio of 1,421.25. Cineworld has a 52 week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.42 ($4.55).

In related news, insider Dean Roderick Moore bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £33,450 ($46,214.42). Also, insider Nisan Cohen sold 1,450 shares of Cineworld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.43), for a total value of £7,801 ($10,777.84).

About Cineworld

Cineworld Group plc engages in the operation of cinemas. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav Chen brand names.

