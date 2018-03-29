Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. 7,365,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,766,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205,611.67, a P/E ratio of -131.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently -362.50%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.17 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

