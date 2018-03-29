CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of CIT Group worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,735,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 844,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 371,609 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 328,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000.

In other news, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $107,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CIT Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CIT Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,820.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.24 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

