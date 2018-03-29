Citigroup Begins Coverage on XP Power (XPP)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,990 ($55.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on XP Power from GBX 3,600 ($49.74) to GBX 3,800 ($52.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

XP Power (LON:XPP) opened at GBX 3,300 ($45.59) on Monday. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 2,037 ($28.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,750 ($51.81). The firm has a market cap of $648.21 and a PE ratio of 2,374.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a GBX 29 ($0.40) dividend. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited is a United Kingdom-based developer and manufacturer of critical power control components for the electronics industry. The Company provides power solutions, including alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supplies and DC-DC converters. The Company’s segment include Europe, North America and Asia geographical.

