Citigroup (C) Downgraded by TheStreet

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.38 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175,484.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,216,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,594,000 after buying an additional 1,092,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/citigroup-c-downgraded-by-thestreet.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.