Citizens (CIA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Citizens (NYSE:CIA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.1662697184485 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company operates in three business segments: Life Insurance, Home Service and Other Non-Insurance Enterprises. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance in the United States and in the United States Dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

