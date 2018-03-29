Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 41.3% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP) traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $132.35. 440,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,720. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102,322.75, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

