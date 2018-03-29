Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.21

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Civic has a market capitalization of $72.75 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Mercatox and COSS. In the last week, Civic has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00719758 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014108 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030836 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BigONE, Liqui, HitBTC, AEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Poloniex, OKEx, EtherDelta, IDEX, ChaoEX, Mercatox, COSS, Huobi, Livecoin and Radar Relay. It is not currently possible to purchase Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

