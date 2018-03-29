Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Trading Down 6.5%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 1,239,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,384,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Herrington purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,372,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,402,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations.

