Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Headlines about Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearside Biomedical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1587597437904 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.74, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -5.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Gerald D. Cagle bought 7,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $89,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,713.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/clearside-biomedical-clsd-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-15.html.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.