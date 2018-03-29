CloakCoin Price Tops $5.38 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and approximately $242,644.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00070749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00033604 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012932 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023202 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028874 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00492786 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,110,953 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloakCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.